China secures full doubles quota in World Table Tennis Championships Finals

Xinhua) 13:21, January 10, 2023

Lin Gaoyuan (L)/Wang Manyu of China compete against Lam Siu Hang/Ng Wing Lam of China's Hong Kong during the mixed doubles round of 16 match of World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

DOHA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese paddlers secured their full quota in the doubles events of the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Finals after winning their second round group matches in the Asia Continental Stage here on Monday.

Taking place in the Qatari capital between January 7 and 13, it is the inaugural Asia Continental Stage in WTTC history.

A knockout format was applied during the tournament's group stage, as most Chinese paddlers had a first-round bye due to their higher world rankings.

Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (R) of China compete against Pang Yew En Koen/Wong Xin Ru of Singapore during the mixed doubles round of 16 match of World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

China has sent its strongest squad to the tournament, featuring world No. 1s Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha, with the biggest change seen in the men's singles as Xiang Peng replaced Lin Gaoyuan.

In the men's doubles second round, veteran Ma Long and Yuan Licen recovered from 1-3 down to edge Indian pair Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in full sets.

Ma and Yuan were the only Chinese pair featuring in the first round, but enjoyed a walkover after their Yemeni opponents Omar Ali and Ebrahim Gubran withdrew from the match.

"We didn't fare that well in our first match here. It's unlikely that you play at your best level every match. We fought back point by point today, and that's the most important thing for us," commented Ma.

Wang Chuqin (L)/Fan Zhendong of China compete against Pang Yew En Koen/Quek Izaac of Singapore during the men's doubles round of 16 match of World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin got past Pang Yew En Koen and Quek Izaac of Singapore in straight sets.

Reigning women's doubles world champions Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu beat Zauresh Akasheva and Sarvinoz Mirkadirova of Kazakhstan 4-0, while their teammates Chen Meng and Wang Yidi beat Lee Hoi Man Karen and Ng Wing Lam of Hong Kong, China 4-2.

Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won their mixed doubles second round encounter against Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen and Wong Xin Ru 4-2.

Ma Long (R)/Yuan Licen of China compete against Sharath Kamal Achanta/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India during the men's doubles round of 16 match of World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

"The opponents showed their characteristics and had some quality hits. We had ups and downs today, while playing better and better as the match progressed. It's fine for us to find some problems through this game," Wang noted.

Lin Gaoyuan and Wang Manyu defeated Lam Siu Hang and Ng Wing Lam of Hong Kong, China 4-2.

The men's and women's singles second round matches will be held on Tuesday, featuring five Chinese paddlers in each category.

The 2023 WTTC Finals will take place in Durban, South Africa from May 20 to 28.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)