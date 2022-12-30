Li Sun appointed chief coach of China's table tennis team

Xinhua) 09:17, December 30, 2022

Coach Li Sun (C), player Wang Yidi (L) and Chen Xingtong of China celebrate during the women's teams final at the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Oct. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

China's new national table tennis coaches have been unveiled after a three-day selection process.

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Li Sun has been appointed chief coach of China's national table tennis team, after a three-day coach selection and communication meeting concluded on Thursday.

Li, 59, has mentored Grand Slam winners Wang Nan, Zhang Yining and Li Xiaoxia during his coaching career, and has been head coach of China's women's team since 2017.

World champion Wang Hao was named men's head coach, and Olympic gold medalist Ma Lin was appointed head coach of the women's squad. Veteran coach Xiao Zhan will lead the mixed doubles coaching group.

Wang Hao delivers a presentation report during the meeting on Dec. 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Chinese Table Tennis Association)

A total of 31 coaches participated in the presentation on Wednesday and Thursday. 24 were named in the list of national team coaches.

On Tuesday, over 100 coaches in national and provincial teams exchanged ideas on team building, athlete management system, training methods and talent development.

"The coach selection and communication activity over the past three days offers an opportunity for coaches across the country to exchange ideas. Through this we can truly recruit and develop talents, and make Chinese table tennis prosper for the long term," commented Li.

Li Sun delivers a presentation report during the meeting on Dec. 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Chinese Table Tennis Association)

Wang said he had learned a lot from communicating with other coaches. "Everyone is fully ready to embrace new challenges, and I will go all out to make contributions for the sport of table tennis," he said.

"Being a national team coach is a great honor for everyone involved in table tennis," said Ma.

"The Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) organized this coach selection and communication activity with the aim of preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Those coaches applied for positions and learned from each other as well. Sharing knowledge is the biggest treasure of the Chinese table tennis team," concluded CTTA president Liu Guoliang.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)