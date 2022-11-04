Highlights of team competitions of 2022 Chinese National Table Tennis Championships

November 04, 2022

Xu Xin of Shanghai returns the ball during the men's team match against Xie Yunxi of Guangxi at the 2022 Chinese National Table Tennis Championships in Huangshi, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chen Junjin of Anhui serves during the women's team match against Guo Yuhan of Beijing at the 2022 Chinese National Table Tennis Championships in Huangshi, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Xu Xin of Shanghai serves during the men's team match against Xie Yunxi of Guangxi at the 2022 Chinese National Table Tennis Championships in Huangshi, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2022 shows team competitions of the 2022 Chinese National Table Tennis Championships in Huangshi, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Niu Guankai (L) of Henan greets Li Zhiyi of Jiangxi after their men's team match at the 2022 Chinese National Table Tennis Championships in Huangshi, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Niu Guankai of Henan serves during the men's team match against Li Zhiyi of Jiangxi at the 2022 Chinese National Table Tennis Championships in Huangshi, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Liu Fei of Anhui returns the ball during the women's team match against Li Yake of Beijing at the 2022 Chinese National Table Tennis Championships in Huangshi, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Guo Yuhan of Beijing serves during the women's team match against Chen Junjin of Anhui at the 2022 Chinese National Table Tennis Championships in Huangshi, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Lin Shidong of Hainan serves during the men's team match against Wang Kaibo of Tianjin at the 2022 Chinese National Table Tennis Championships in Huangshi, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

