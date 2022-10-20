In pics: round of 32 matches of WTT Champions Macao 2022

Xinhua) 09:51, October 20, 2022

Chen Xingtong of China serves the ball during the women's singles round of 32 match against Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)