In pics: round of 32 matches of WTT Champions Macao 2022
(Xinhua) 09:51, October 20, 2022
Chen Xingtong of China serves the ball during the women's singles round of 32 match against Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
