In pics: women's singles round of 32 matches at WTT Champions Macao 2022
(Xinhua) 16:17, October 19, 2022
Wang Yidi of China serves during the women's singles round of 32 match against Hana Goda of Egypt at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
