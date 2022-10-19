In pics: women's singles round of 32 matches at WTT Champions Macao 2022

Xinhua) 16:17, October 19, 2022

Wang Yidi of China serves during the women's singles round of 32 match against Hana Goda of Egypt at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)