In pics: drawing ceremony of WTT Champions Macao 2022
(Xinhua) 08:29, October 19, 2022
Ma Long of China shows the drawing result during the drawing ceremony of WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
