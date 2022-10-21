In pics: WTT Champions Macao 2022
Ito Mima of Japan serves during the women's singles round of 16 match against her teammate Kihara Miyuu at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Ito Mima of Japan hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against her teammate Kihara Miyuu at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
China's Liang Jingkun serves during the men's singles round of 16 match against Alexis Lebrun of France at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
China's Liang Jingkun serves during the men's singles round of 16 match against Alexis Lebrun of France at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Alexis Lebrun of France hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against China's Liang Jingkun at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Alexis Lebrun of France celebrates after winning the men's singles round of 16 match against China's Liang Jingkun at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
