In pics: quarterfinal matches at WTT Champions Macao 2022

Xinhua) 15:14, October 22, 2022

Ishikawa Kasumi of Japan serves during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Yuan Jianan of France at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Yuan Jianan of France hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Ishikawa Kasumi of Japan at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Yuan Jianan of France serves during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Ishikawa Kasumi of Japan at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Lin Yunju of Chinese Taipei hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Alexis Lebrun of France at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Lin Yunju of Chinese Taipei serves during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Alexis Lebrun of France at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Alexis Lebrun of France serves during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Lin Yunju of Chinese Taipei at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

