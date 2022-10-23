WTT Champions Macao stages all-Chinese showndowns

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles semifinal match against Yuan Jianan of France at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- World No. 1 Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha are set to confront compatriots Wang Chuqin and Chen Xingtong in men's and women's singles finals at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao 2022 here on Sunday.

In the men's singles semifinal on Saturday, Fan's opponent Lin Yun-ju of Chinese Taipei, managed to keep pace with him for five games. Still, with both sides attacking aggressively, the top seed finally secured his ticket to the final 11-1, 12-10, 7-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6.

"In the beginning, I was well prepared and in control. But Lin was a really competitive player. The fierce contest reflected our real abilities from the second game on," Fan said after the match.

Wang Chuqin, 22, who surpassed world No. 2, Ma Long, in the quarterfinal, beat Sweden's Truls Moregard 15-13, 15-13, 12-10, 11-6 after four breathtaking games, dazzling fans and getting the crowd on their feet when he took the second 15-13.

Meanwhile, China's Sun claimed a 4-0 semifinal victory over France's Yuan Jia Nan by 11-7, 12-10, 11-7, 11-6 to reach the women's singles final. She will meet Chen Xingtong on Sunday as Chen successfully closed out a 4-1 win over Mima Ito of Japan in the semifinal.

"Jia Nan played really hard for each point. She was always trying to find a solution even though I was in the lead. I was prepared for the difficulties in the match," Sun said.

