Highlights of WTT Cup Finals

Xinhua) 09:41, October 31, 2022

Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan celebrates scoring during the men's singles semifinal match against Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan serves during the men's singles semifinal match against Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha (L) of China returns the ball during the women's singles semifinal match against her teammate Wang Yidi at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles semifinal match against her teammate Wang Yidi at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Harimoto Tomokazu (L) of Japan serves during the men's singles semifinal match against Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Wang Yidi of China serves during the women's singles semifinal match against her teammate Sun Yingsha at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha of China celebrates scoring during the women's singles semifinal match against her teammate Wang Yidi at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin of China serves during the men's singles semifinal match against his teammate Ma Long at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin of China returns the ball during the men's singles semifinal match against his teammate Ma Long at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin of China returns the ball during the men's singles semifinal match against his teammate Ma Long at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Ma Long of China serves during the men's singles semifinal match against his teammate Wang Chuqin at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Ma Long of China returns the ball during the men's singles semifinal match against his teammate Wang Chuqin at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin of China returns the ball during the men's singles semifinal match against his teammate Ma Long at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Chen Meng of China returns the ball during the women's singles semifinal match against her teammate Wang Manyu at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Chen Meng of China returns the ball during the women's singles semifinal match against her teammate Wang Manyu at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Chen Meng (front) of China serves during the women's singles semifinal match against her teammate Wang Manyu at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Chen Meng of China celebrates scoring during the women's singles semifinal match against her teammate Wang Manyu at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu of China returns the ball during the women's singles semifinal match against her teammate Chen Meng at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 29, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

