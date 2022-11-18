Highlights of Asian Cup 2022
Wang Yidi of China returns the ball during the women's singles 1st round match against Zauresh Akasheva of Kazakhstan at the Asian Cup 2022 table tennis in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
Chen Xingtong of China returns the ball during the women's singles 1st round match against Manika Batra of India at the Asian Cup 2022 table tennis in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
Wang Yidi of China returns the ball during the women's singles 1st round match against Zauresh Akasheva of Kazakhstan at the Asian Cup 2022 table tennis in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
Wang Yidi of China serves the ball during the women's singles 1st round match against Zauresh Akasheva of Kazakhstan at the Asian Cup 2022 table tennis in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)
