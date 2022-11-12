Wang Yidi wins women's singles title at Chinese national table tennis

WUHAN, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- World No.4 Wang Yidi claimed a 4-3 victory over world No.3 Wang Manyu to win the women's singles crown at the 2022 China National Table Tennis Championships in Huangshi, Hubei Province on Friday.

Wang Yidi took the initiative to win the first game 11-8, before Wang Manyu hit back to claim the second game with an identical 11-8. After both paddlers won two more games to tie the score 3-3, Wang Manyu once leveled the score at 8-8 but eventually lost the decider at 11-9.

"We both played well tonight. I think maybe I've got better luck, as I shot some netballs in the key moments," said Wang Yidi after the match. "And hopefully, I can keep this high morale in the coming Asian Cup."

In the men's doubles final, Lin Gaoyuan/Zhou Qihao overpowered Xiang Peng/Yuan Licen 4-2.

Featuring all top paddlers in China, it was not any easier for athletes to compete in the national championships than in the world championships.

Top-seeded female paddler Sun Yingsha failed to advance to the quarterfinals, as she was defeated by Sun Mingyang 3-1, while Olympic champion Chen Meng was downed by Chen Xingtong 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

