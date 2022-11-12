Wang Yidi wins women's singles title at Chinese national table tennis
WUHAN, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- World No.4 Wang Yidi claimed a 4-3 victory over world No.3 Wang Manyu to win the women's singles crown at the 2022 China National Table Tennis Championships in Huangshi, Hubei Province on Friday.
Wang Yidi took the initiative to win the first game 11-8, before Wang Manyu hit back to claim the second game with an identical 11-8. After both paddlers won two more games to tie the score 3-3, Wang Manyu once leveled the score at 8-8 but eventually lost the decider at 11-9.
"We both played well tonight. I think maybe I've got better luck, as I shot some netballs in the key moments," said Wang Yidi after the match. "And hopefully, I can keep this high morale in the coming Asian Cup."
In the men's doubles final, Lin Gaoyuan/Zhou Qihao overpowered Xiang Peng/Yuan Licen 4-2.
Featuring all top paddlers in China, it was not any easier for athletes to compete in the national championships than in the world championships.
Top-seeded female paddler Sun Yingsha failed to advance to the quarterfinals, as she was defeated by Sun Mingyang 3-1, while Olympic champion Chen Meng was downed by Chen Xingtong 3-2 in the quarterfinals.
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of team competitions of 2022 Chinese National Table Tennis Championships
- Highlights of WTT Cup Finals
- WTT Champions Macao stages all-Chinese showndowns
- In pics: quarterfinal matches at WTT Champions Macao 2022
- In pics: WTT Champions Macao 2022
- In pics: round of 32 matches of WTT Champions Macao 2022
- In pics: women's singles round of 32 matches at WTT Champions Macao 2022
- In pics: drawing ceremony of WTT Champions Macao 2022
- China crowned in men's team for 10th straight time at table tennis worlds
- China claims 5th straight women's title at table tennis team worlds
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.