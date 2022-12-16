Highlights of women's 81kg event at 2022 World Weightlifting Championships
Wang Zhouyu of China competes during the women's 81kg clean and jerk event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Liang Xiaomei of China competes during the women's 81kg clean and jerk event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Liang Xiaomei of China competes during the women's 81kg clean and jerk event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Wang Zhouyu (front) of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of the women's 81kg event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Wang Zhouyu of China competes during the women's 81kg snatch event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Liang Xiaomei (L) of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of the women's 81kg event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Wang Zhouyu of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of the women's 81kg event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Liang Xiaomei of China competes during the women's 81kg clean and jerk event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Liang Xiaomei of China poses during the awarding ceremony of the women's 81kg event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of 2022 UK Snooker Championship
- China's rifle, pistol shooters dominate 2022 World Championships
- Germany, China shine in first day of 470 sailing World Championship
- China win men's team gold in 25m rapid fire pistol at World Championships
- China, S. Korea split 10m air rifle mixed team podium at world championships
- FIVB expands men's and women's Worlds to 32 teams
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.