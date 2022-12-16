Highlights of women's 81kg event at 2022 World Weightlifting Championships

Xinhua) 08:43, December 16, 2022

Wang Zhouyu of China competes during the women's 81kg clean and jerk event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Liang Xiaomei of China competes during the women's 81kg clean and jerk event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Liang Xiaomei of China competes during the women's 81kg clean and jerk event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Wang Zhouyu (front) of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of the women's 81kg event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Wang Zhouyu of China competes during the women's 81kg snatch event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Liang Xiaomei (L) of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of the women's 81kg event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Wang Zhouyu of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of the women's 81kg event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Liang Xiaomei of China competes during the women's 81kg clean and jerk event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

Liang Xiaomei of China poses during the awarding ceremony of the women's 81kg event at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota, Colombia, Dec. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)