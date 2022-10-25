Germany, China shine in first day of 470 sailing World Championship

Xinhua) 10:18, October 25, 2022

JERUSALEM, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- German pair Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth currently lead the 470 sailing World Championship in Israel after Mondays' first three races.

Sixty teams from 20 countries and regions are competing in the Mediterranean sea, off the coast of Sdot Yam village.

The German duo finished 21st, second, and first in three group races, and after discarding the worst score, they are currently in first place overall with three negative points.

China's Xu Jianyong and Tu Yahan are second after finishing first, 17th, and third in the group races. They are followed by teams from Italy, Japan, and Austria.

On Tuesday, two more races are scheduled.

The 2022 championship includes for the first time mixed pairs only, without separate competitions for men and women. This is against the background of the transition from separate teams to mixed teams in Olympic competition, starting at the 2024 Paris Games.

