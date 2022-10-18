China, S. Korea split 10m air rifle mixed team podium at world championships

Xinhua) 09:35, October 18, 2022

Huang Yuting (L)/Yang Haoran of China pose for photos after the 10m air rifle mixed team gold medal match between China and South Korea at the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Olympic champion Yang Haoran, with new partner Huang Yuting, cruised past South Korea's Kim Sang-do and Gwon Da-yeong 16-6 to win the 10m air rifle mixed team gold at the World Championships here on Monday.

The other Chinese pair Sheng Lihao and Zhang Yu shared the bronze with Park Ha-jun and Cho Eun-young of South Korea.

Yang and Huang had a solid opening, leading by 6-2 in the gold medal match. The South Korean pair pulled two points back after a time-out, only to see their Chinese counterparts taking eight points in a row to surge ahead 14-4 before wrapping up the victory 16-6.

This is the third world championships medal for 16-year-old Huang, who claimed a gold in the women's 10m air rifle team event and a silver in individual.

The 10m air pistol mixed team event will be contested later on Monday.

