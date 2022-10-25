China win men's team gold in 25m rapid fire pistol at World Championships

CAIRO, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China won the 25m rapid fire pistol men's team gold at the 2022 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships here on Monday.

China's trio of Lu Zhiming, Zhang Jueming and Olympic bronze medalist Li Yuehong achieved a 16-6 victory over Ukraine's Maksym Horodynets, Pavlo Korostylov and Denys Kushnirov, grabbing another gold for China who lead the medal tally at the Cairo event.

China had the upper hand in most of the 11 rounds of the gold medal match, with its three shooters even finishing with a full score in the third and fifth rounds.

Lu Zhiming, 31, said that although he couldn't achieve a medal in the individual competitions, he was happy to help his team win the top medal.

"We worked hard in training all last year, which positively reflected on our performance in this world championships. Secondly, we have a strong team of managers and coaches and a good spirit of cooperation, so our focus is only on performing well," Lu told Xinhua.

The bronze medal went to South Korea after their three defeated their Czech opponents 16-6.

The 2022 ISSF World Championships for Rifle and Pistol is held at Egypt International Olympic City complex in the Egyptian capital of Cairo from October 12 to 28.

