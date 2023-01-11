Highlights of World Table Tennis Championships Asian Continental Stage

Xinhua) 13:04, January 11, 2023

Ma Long (L) of China shakes hands with Yoshimura Maharu of Japan during their men's singles round of 32 match at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Ma Long of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Yoshimura Maharu of Japan at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin of China serves during the men's singles round of 32 match against Noshad Alamiyan of Iran at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Fan Zhendong of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Harmeet Desai of India at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Noshad Alamiyan of Iran hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Wang Chuqin of China at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Liang Jingkun of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Ho Kwan Kit of China's Hong Kong at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Amir Hossein Hodaei of Iran serves during the men's singles round of 32 match against Xiang Peng of China at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Xiang Peng of China reacts during the men's singles round of 32 match against Amir Hossein Hodaei of Iran at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Lam Siu Hang of China's Hong Kong hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Cho Seungmin of South Korea at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Chen Meng of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match against Ng Wing Lam of China's Hong Kong at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Wang Yidi of China hits during the women's singles round of 32 match against Suh Hyowon of South Korea at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Chen Xingtong of China reacts during the women's singles round of 32 match against Lee Zion of South Korea at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha of China competes during the women's singles round of 32 match against Wong Xin Ru of Singapore at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Kihara Miyuu of Japan reacts during the women's singles round of 32 match against Liu Hsing-Yin of Chinese Taipei at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Shin Yubin of South Korea hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match against Orawan Paranang of Thailand at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Ito Mima of Japan serves during the women's singles round of 32 match against Jinnipa Sawettabut of Thailand at World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Asian Continental Stage in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

