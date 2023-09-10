In pics: gold medalists of 2023 World Rowing Championships
Gold medalists Ymkje Clevering (L) and Veronique Meester of the Netherlands pose for photos during medal ceremony for women's pair at the 2023 World Rowing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
Gold medalists Roman Roeoesli (L) and Andrin Gulich of Switzerland pose for photos during medal ceremony for men's pair at the 2023 World Rowing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
Gold medalists Emily Craig (L) and Imogen Grant of Britain pose for photos during medal ceremony for lightweight women's double sculls at the 2023 World Rowing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)
