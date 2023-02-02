Highlights of 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships
Cui Chenxi of China competes during the women's street qualifiers at the 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Lan Junyi (front) of China competes during the women's street qualifiers at the 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Zhang Yan of China competes during the women's street qualifiers at the 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Zhang Yan of China competes during the women's street qualifiers at the 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Lan Junyi of China competes during the women's street qualifiers at the 2022 Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
