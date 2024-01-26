Interview: worlds preparation in China on track, says world pentathlon head

Xinhua) 15:08, January 26, 2024

GENEVA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The preparation of the 2024 Pentathlon and Laser Run World Championships is well on track in China, Klaus Schormann, President of the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) said on Thursday.

China's Zhengzhou will host the world championships where the Laser Run will take place from June 7-9, and the Modern Pentathlon, slated for June 9-16.

"During the Asian Games, I visited the facilities and met the organizing committee to have a full picture. Last week, we also had a delegation to take detailed discussion linked to the technology, media and all we have learned from the report. It was very successful, and they are absolutely on track to prepare for this World Championships," Schormann said.

The modern pentathlon competition in Zhengzhou will also serve as a qualification event for the Paris Olympic Games, offering a maximum of six automatic berths, according to the UIPM rules.

As one of UIPM reforms, horse riding will be replaced by obstacle race in the modern pentathlon competition at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Before that, the obstacle race only appears as a fun activity on the sidelines of competitions for the spectators to experience.

"We discussed with the organizing committee to place obstacle facilities somewhere, so that the people can make their own experience in obstacles, like we did in the bars last year at the World Championships. More than 400 children and young people and parents later tried to have some experience of what obstacle race means.

"A special goal of this World Championships is not only being linked to the Paris Olympic Games, but also for all age categories to underline our urban part of the competition, and to show them our future discipline," Schormann said.

Talking about the replacement of horse riding, Schormann said many new UIPM member associations have no tradition of horse riding, and it's difficult to promote the sport without changes.

"We have to change our different disciplines to make the sport more attractive. It's not only about the horses, but also on fencing. So the whole movement is concentrating on accessibility and the requirements from the IOC (International Olympic Committee). The sport should be possible to all your member federations. It should not be isolated only for groups of those who have special money for that," he said.

Last November, UIPM announced that the modern pentathlon at LA 2028 will integrate the obstacle race that was inspired by TV program Ninja Warrior.

"We are trying to organize our own Ninja Warrior competitions. Every competition this year will have obstacle park. The people who come will see the modern pentathlon from the heritage to the future. This will be the new combination of modern pentathlon for the future," the president said.

Modern pentathlon was introduced into the modern Olympics in 1912, and many changes in its rules and disciplines have been witnessed in past decades.

"We want to modernize our sport like Pierre de Coubertin was always trying. Tradition is fine. You keep it. You are proud about that. But you are innovating with new technologies to make it attractive for the younger generations," Schormann said. "Modern can only be [realized] if you go with the time."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)