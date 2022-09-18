Highlights of China Athletics Street Tour in Beijing
Zheng Chengtao competes during the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Xu Xiaoling competes during the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Guo Sijia competes during the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Zhang Jingqiang (L) celebrates with his coach during the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Guo Sijia competes during the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Zhang Jingqiang competes during the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Guo Sijia celebrates after successfully setting a new CAST record during the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Women's gold medalist Guo Sijia (3rd L), silver medalist Xu Xiaoling (1st L), bronze medalist Jiang Mei (1st R) pose for photos with men's gold medalist Zhang Jingqiang (3rd R), silver medalist Zhuge Xiangqin (2nd L) and bronze medalist Zheng Chengtao after the awarding ceremony for the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Zhuge Xiangqin competes during the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Zhang Jingqiang celebrates during the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Guo Sijia competes during the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Zhang Jingqiang competes during the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Zhuge Xiangqin competes during the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Jiang Mei reacts after her attempt during the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Zheng Chengtao competes during the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Guo Sijia celebrates after successfully setting a new CAST record during the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Zhang Jingqiang competes during the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
Guo Sijia celebrates after successfully setting a new CAST record during the long jump competition of China Athletics Street Tour (CAST) at Wukesong Ice Sports Center in Beijing, China, Sept. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
