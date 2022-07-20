Highlights of men's 200m semifinal at World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Xinhua) 15:51, July 20, 2022

Aaron Brown of Canada, Xie Zhenye of China and Ueyama Koki of Japan (L to R) sprint during the men's 200m semifinal at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Xie Zhenye of China reacts after the men's 200m semifinal at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Xie Zhenye of China crosses the finish line during the men's 200m semifinal at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

