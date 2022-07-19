China's Wang Jianan wins gold medal in men's long jump at World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Xinhua) 09:10, July 19, 2022

Gold medalist China's Wang Jianan celebrates during the medal ceremony for the men's long jump event at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Gold medalist Wang Jianan of China celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's long jump event at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Gold medalist China's Wang Jianan (C), silver medalist Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou (L) and bronze medalist Switzerland's Simon Ehammer pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's long jump event at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Gold medalist China's Wang Jianan (C), silver medalist Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou (L) and bronze medalist Switzerland's Simon Ehammer pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's long jump event at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

