Athletes praise organization of Beijing Winter Olympics: IOC official

Xinhua) 08:51, February 10, 2022

MOSCOW, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Athletes have given "positive feedback" on the organization of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games Executive Director of the International Olympic Committee, has said.

"Many athletes wrote that the conditions are heavenly," Dubi was quoted by Russia's TASS news agency as saying recently.

"You don't hear that often, believe me. It is very difficult to organize competitions in such conditions. So, it is great that we see these laudatory reviews," he said.

The official noted that the organizers in Beijing have successfully prevented the spread of COVID-19 during the Games.

"Today we can be very pleased with the current state of affairs," Dubi said.

