Bach, Chinese athletes seen during luge doubles run at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 08:25, February 10, 2022

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach (C) talks with Chinese athletes during luge doubles run at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach (R) poses for a photo with Chinese athlete during luge doubles run at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach (R) thumbs up for Huang Yebo/Peng Junyue of China during luge doubles run at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach (C) reacts during luge doubles run at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Huang Yebo/Peng Junyue of China greet President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach (R) during luge doubles run at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

