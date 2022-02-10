Manufacturer in Jinjiang resumes production of Bing Dwen Dwen merchandise

Xinhua) 08:03, February 10, 2022

Workers produce Bing Dwen Dwen merchandise at a toy factory in Jinjiang City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 9, 2022. Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, has recently become a smash hit. A licensed manufacturer in Jinjiang has resumed the production of Bing Dwen Dwen merchandise ahead of schedule to ensure adequate supply for the market. (Photo by Lin Xiaoyan/Xinhua)

