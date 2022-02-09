We Are China

Highlights of men's snowboard halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 16:25, February 09, 2022

Shaun White of the United States reacts after men's snowboard halfpipe qualification of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Shaun White of the United States competes during men's snowboard halfpipe qualification of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Shaun White of the United States reacts after men's snowboard halfpipe qualification of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Jan Scherrer of Switzerland competes during the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Hirano Ruka of Japan competes during the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Shaun White of the United States competes during the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Shaun White of the United States competes during the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Tit Stante of Slovenia competes during the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Hirano Ayumu of Japan competes during the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Andre Hoeflich of Germany competes during the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yubin)

