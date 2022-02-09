Mikaela Shiffrin fails again in her second race in Beijing

February 09, 2022

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States competes during alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

YANQING, Beijing, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States failed to finish the first run of the women's slalom here on Wednesday, disqualified again after her fall in the giant slalom on Monday.

The title favorite slipped almost right after the start, skied out of the course and ended her race. She sat by side of the course for a while. No visible signs of injury are shown on site.

The first run is currently ongoing.

