Gu Ailing sets example for me: Hong Kong skier

Xinhua) 14:49, February 09, 2022

YANQING, Beijing, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Audrey Alice King representing China's Hong Kong was proud to watch Gu Ailing's competition, as the Chinese gold medalist of her age "sets an example" for her.

The 19-year-old Alpine skier said so after failing to finish her first run in the women's slalom here on Wednesday. Upset about the results at her first Olympics, King couldn't hold back her tears in the mixed zones.

"This is my first and also the last race at this Olympics. I think I've tried so hard that my legs are still shaking," said King.

The Hong Kong skier revealed that she would attend Harvard University after the competition. The similar experience in study-sports balance with Gu, China's first female Olympic gold medalist on snow, inspired her to chase more.

"As Chinese, we value educational experience a lot, and she has proved to us that the balance is possible despite difficulties," said King.

The first-timer for the Olympics got a defer from Harvard to prepare for and compete at the Beijing 2022. She was glad to be back in China after traveling in Europe for more than half a year.

"The Olympic atmosphere is amazing, especially it's in China," said King. "It's been a long time since the last time I'm home, and the snow here is prepared very well."

She also hopes to inspire more young people to get involved in winter sports in Hong Kong, where snow is rarely seen.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)