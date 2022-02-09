Beyond the playing field, friendships at Beijing 2022 capture hearts and minds

Gu Ailing (R) of China and Mathilde Gremaud (C) of Switzerland comfort Tess Ledeux (L) of France after women's freeski big air final at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Some moments away from the arenas of competition stole the limelight from the sporting action at Beijing 2022.

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Only days into Beijing 2022, a few feel-good moments away from the arena of competition have stolen some limelight from the sporting action and warmed hearts around the world.

On the sport's biggest stage of all, be it rivals, teammates or volunteers, their friendship provided examples of the core values of the Olympics -- excellence, friendship and respect, and sent a message of unity and cooperation.

One such moment, the gift exchange between American and Chinese curlers, won praise from netizens for the friendship among athletes.

After the United States beat China 7-5 in the mixed doubles round robin on Saturday, Fan Suyuan and Ling Zhi presented their American rivals, Christopher Plys and Vicky Persinger, with a set of commemorative pin badges featuring Bing Dwen Dwen, the panda mascot of the Games.

"They're just beautiful, something super unique. These will be on my desk for a very, very long time," Plys was quoted as saying.

Fan Suyuan (2nd L) /Ling Zhi (2nd R) of China pose for photos with Christopher Plys (L) /Vicky Persinger of the United States after the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and the United States at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

The four competitors posed together while displaying the pin sets. The American duo also displayed the sets on social media, saying that they were "honored to receive these beautiful Beijing 2022 pin sets in a wonderful display of sportsmanship by our Chinese counterparts."

In return, the American curlers gave pins to Ling and Fan, but they wanted to add "something special" for their Chinese friends. "We still have to go back to the [Olympic] Village and find something, a good jersey, or put something together," Plys said Monday.

Happy to receive the pins from Plys, Ling said he would like to invite Plys to his hometown of Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, a city boasting a long history of ice and snow sports. Plys once competed at a tournament in Harbin.

"Chris told me he likes Harbin. He mentioned the Harbin Ice and Snow World. I sincerely welcome him to travel to Harbin when the pandemic is over," Ling said.

For Tessa Maud, an 18-year-old snowboarder from the United States, a warm moment came at her first-ever Olympic opening ceremony on Friday night, and she teared up when she recalled how she was warmly greeted with "Welcome to China" by a Chinese volunteer.

As she and her teammates marched into the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, volunteers greeted them with open arms and one of them, Sun Zeyu from Tsinghua University, waved his hands and said, "Welcome to China", after she had said "nihao" [hello].

Maud posted a vlog on Tiktok in which she said that she kept watching the opening ceremony video that she documented over and over again. "I was crying because it was the cutest thing ever, and that moment was just so crazy, like a feeling I've never experienced."

"All the volunteers were so sweet and so kind. They are so happy we are here, and we feel so welcomed," she continued in a choked voice.

Maud soon received a letter from Sun Zeyu, who thanked Maud for her kindness and for helping "record the most unforgettable moment" of his life.

"When COVID-19 is completely over, I sincerely invite you to come here again, no quarantine, no virus, you may find a more interesting and more beautiful China! I can be your tour guide, and tell you 'Welcome to China' again without a face mask," Sun wrote on social media.

For Su Yiming, it was memorable to compete with his "idols and heroes," and win a medal. The 17-year-old became the first Chinese male snowboarder to reach the Olympic podium on Monday after winning a silver medal in snowboard slopestyle.

Su Yiming (L) of China, Max Parrot (C) and Mark McMorris of Canada pose during the flower ceremony after men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Walking off the podium, Su went directly to hug champion Max Parrott first and then bronze medal winner Mark McMorris, before the three took a group photo, hands on each others' shoulders.

In an interview with Xinhua, Su saluted his two rivals, both from Canada, calling them his idols and heroes lighting up his road to the Olympics.

When reporters relayed Su's words to McMorris, the three-time Olympian responded, "It's amazing to be an idol of someone really special."

"When I started snowboarding for a living, he was just five years old. That's pretty crazy," said the 28-year-old Canadian, who also won a bronze medal at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

Seen as a "walking legend" of snowboarding, McMorris has won respect from many younger peers like Su, not only because he is the first boarder ever to complete a triple backflip 1440, but also the resolve and persistence he has shown throughout his career.

Su still remembered that McMorris returned to the PyeongChang Games only 11 months after suffering a near-fatal injury and brought home his second Olympic bronze medal.

"He is a 'god-level' competitor in snowboarding," said Su.

Silver medalist Su Yiming (L) of China and gold medalist Max Parrot (R) of Canada react during the flower ceremony for the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle final at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Over the past decade, McMorris has traveled to China many times for competitions and snowboarding promotions, witnessing the sport growing "really big" in China.

In fact, the friendship between McMorris and Su dates back to more than a decade ago when they first met at a snowboarding promotion in 2010.

"I actually have known Su for quite a long time since he was like this big," recalled McMorris, putting his fingers to his waist. "I saw Su and he's just so deeply in love with snowboarding that it shows in his riding, and he's so motivated to progress."

"I've been a pro for close to 15 years, and to be able to still be here and then compete with him, going blow for blow, that is pretty special," he added.

"Su is a true snowboarder. I will say he has a bright future and I am proud of him," said the Canadian.

Tuesday's women's freestyle big air final also witnessed a great moment of friendship and respect.

China's sensation Gu Ailing clinched the title from France's Tess Ledeux on the last jump. Ledeux had set the benchmark of 94.5 on her first run but failed to improve on her final score with a flaw on the landing during her last run.

Just moments after Ledeux finished her competition, Gu and Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud, the bronze medalist, came together to console Ledeux, who lost her father last year.

"We are going through the emotions at the end," said Gu. "I won because of them, because they had inspired me so much and made me who I am. I just wanted to express my gratitude. We are all out here to do this together."

"Lots of respect between these girls," said Gremaud. "Ailing and Tess are really strong and motivating. They are pushing me and I hope to be pushing them."

There is little doubt the athletic performances will be appealing, but it's the sportsmanship and friendship that will be perhaps what everyone best remembers about these Games.

