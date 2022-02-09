Mascot of 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics greets public on streets in Sarajevo

Xinhua) 14:50, February 09, 2022

Vucko, mascot of the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, poses for photos with people in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Feb. 8, 2022. On the occasion of marking the 38th anniversary of the opening of the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, Vucko, mascot of the Games, walked on streets in Sarajevo and attracted the attention of citizens and visitors. (Xinhua/Nedim Grabovica)

Vucko, mascot of the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, poses for photos with people in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Feb. 8, 2022. On the occasion of marking the 38th anniversary of the opening of the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, Vucko, mascot of the Games, walked on streets in Sarajevo and attracted the attention of citizens and visitors. (Xinhua/Nedim Grabovica)

Vucko, mascot of the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, poses for photos with people in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Feb. 8, 2022. On the occasion of marking the 38th anniversary of the opening of the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, Vucko, mascot of the Games, walked on streets in Sarajevo and attracted the attention of citizens and visitors. (Xinhua/Nedim Grabovica)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)