Mascot of 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics greets public on streets in Sarajevo
Vucko, mascot of the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, poses for photos with people in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Feb. 8, 2022. On the occasion of marking the 38th anniversary of the opening of the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, Vucko, mascot of the Games, walked on streets in Sarajevo and attracted the attention of citizens and visitors. (Xinhua/Nedim Grabovica)
Vucko, mascot of the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, poses for photos with people in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Feb. 8, 2022. On the occasion of marking the 38th anniversary of the opening of the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, Vucko, mascot of the Games, walked on streets in Sarajevo and attracted the attention of citizens and visitors. (Xinhua/Nedim Grabovica)
Vucko, mascot of the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, poses for photos with people in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Feb. 8, 2022. On the occasion of marking the 38th anniversary of the opening of the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, Vucko, mascot of the Games, walked on streets in Sarajevo and attracted the attention of citizens and visitors. (Xinhua/Nedim Grabovica)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beyond the playing field, friendships at Beijing 2022 capture hearts and minds
- Porcelain figures of Beijing 2022 mascots made in Dehua, SE China’s Fujian Province
- Recyling water resources, storing snow for snowmaking help achieve efficient utilization of snow during Beijing 2022
- Profile: Gu Ailing: I'm not trying to keep everyone happy
- Tiny trumpeter's ceremony melody hit right note
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.