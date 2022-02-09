In pics: alpine skiing women's slalom at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 15:39, February 09, 2022

Maria Therese Tviberg of Norway competes during alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States reacts during the alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Ana Bucik of Slovenia competes during the alpine skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Neja Dvornik of Slovenia competes during alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Zrinka Ljutic of Croatia competes during alpine skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

