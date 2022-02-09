In pics: alpine skiing women's slalom at Beijing 2022
Maria Therese Tviberg of Norway competes during alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States reacts during the alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Ana Bucik of Slovenia competes during the alpine skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Neja Dvornik of Slovenia competes during alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Zrinka Ljutic of Croatia competes during alpine skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mascot of 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics greets public on streets in Sarajevo
- Gu Ailing sets example for me: Hong Kong skier
- Beijing greets Olympic athletes with blue skies: AP
- Beyond the playing field, friendships at Beijing 2022 capture hearts and minds
- Porcelain figures of Beijing 2022 mascots made in Dehua, SE China’s Fujian Province
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.