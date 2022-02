Highlights of women's snowboard cross 1/8 finals of Beijing 2022

Chloe Trespeuch of France (L) and Mariia Vasiltcova of ROC compete during women's snowboard cross 1/8 finals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Meghan Tierney of the United States (R) and Lara Casanova of Switerland compete during women's snowboard cross 1/8 finals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau of France (C), Caterina Carpano of Italy (R) and Francesca Gallina of Italy compete during women's snowboard cross 1/8 finals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Audrey McManiman of Canada (L) and Stacy Gaskill of the United States react during women's snowboard cross 1/8 finals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Michela Moioli of Italy (top) and Meghan Tierney of the United States compete during women's snowboard cross 1/8 finals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Feng He of China reacts during women's snowboard cross 1/8 finals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau of France reacts during women's snowboard cross 1/8 finals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

