U.S.' Jacobellis wins women's snowboard cross at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 16:43, February 09, 2022

Gold medallist Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States reacts during women's snowboard cross finals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States won the women's snowboard cross of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games at the Genting Snow Park here on Wednesday.

This is the second Olympic medal for the world champion, who won a silver in the event in 2016 Torino.

France's Chloe Trespeuch took the silver medal and Meryeta Odine of Canada the bronze.

Gold medallist Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States celebrates after women's snowboard cross finals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

