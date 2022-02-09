Traditional Chinese medicine plays a role in Gu’s success

China’s Gu Ailing claimed a historic gold in the women’s freeski big air at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, becoming the country’s first female Olympic gold medalist on snow. Behind her run of success, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has played a crucial role.

Photo shows Gu Ailing and Zhu Jiangwei posing for a picture. (Photo/sctv)

Zhu Jiangwei, an attending physician from the Sichuan Province Orthopedic Hospital, is a member of the medical support team for the Chinese freeski big air and slopestyle athletes. Between October 2021 and January 2022, Zhu was with the Chinese athletes when they competed and received training in countries such as Austria, Switzerland, and the US, providing timely medical treatment for the athletes.

During this process, Gu received rehabilitation treatment on several occasions from the medical team. Using Sichuan Zheng-style Traditional Chinese Medicine for orthopedics, Zhu performed physical therapy treatment for Gu based on her physical condition, instructed her to engage in functional training, and put forward measures for Gu to take so as to protect herself from injuries, laying a solid foundation for the young athlete to take part in the Winter Olympics in the best condition.

Sichuan Zheng-style Traditional Chinese Medicine for orthopedics is an important school of Traditional Chinese Medicine for orthopedics. It is suitable for helping athletes to quickly restore their physical strength, and to effectively prevent and treat pain, according to Zhu.

Zhu Jiangwei performs physical therapy treatment for Gu Ailing. (Photo/sctv)

Gu and her coach were both very satisfied with Zhu’s services, having contacted Zhu several times for consultation. At Beijing 2022, Gu has her own medical support team. On the sideline of a competition, she recognized Zhu quickly, even though the latter was wearing a mask, and said hello to Zhu enthusiastically.

The Sichuan Province Orthopedic Hospital launched medical treatment of athletic injuries in the 1950s, having offered medical treatment for multiple famous athletes.

Photo shows Zhu Jiangwei at a venue during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Photo/sctv)

Since the Chinese athletes began preparing for Beijing 2022, the hospital has dispatched 24 medical specialists to seven national ice and snow sports teams to support the athletes during training and competitions. This time, the hospital sent eight specialists to provide medical support for the Chinese team during Beijing 2022.

