Commitment to sustainability has evolved tremendously in China: IOC official

Xinhua) 08:36, February 10, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- In the time from Beijing 2008 to Beijing 2022, the Olympic commitment to sustainability has evolved tremendously, both in sport and in China and in Beijing in particular, said Marie Sallois, director of corporate and sustainable development of the International Olympic Committee.

Sallois made the remarks during a press conference on Wednesday, adding that sustainability and climate action is at the center of the strategy for the future of the Olympic movement.

"On one hand we would like the Games to be at the forefront of sustainability. On the other hand, we would like the Games to act as a catalyst for sustainability development in the host territory, which means the approach has evolved, and the Games have to adapt to the local context and adapt to the leads of the host and not the other way around," said Sallois.

Li Sen, director-general of the general planning department of Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee also introduced the green and sustainable commitment of Beijing 2022 and added that low carbon management and ecological conservation are the two key words.

"The concept of a green Games and sustainability have been embedded in the entire process and every aspect of our work to prepare and deliver the Games as one of the four major concepts," Li said.

With carbon-neutral Games being one of the commitments as China bid for the hosting rights, Beijing 2022 has taken measures to reduce the emissions by using low carbon venues, renewable energy, low carbon transport and a low carbon office.

"We adopted carbon compensation methods such as forestry carbon sinks and donations of carbon credits from official partners to stage a carbon-neutral Games. These you can find in the Beijing 2022 pre-Games Low Carbon Management Report," Li said.

"Some of you may have visited the National Aquatics Center. It is not far from the MMC and used to host the aquatic events at Beijing 2008. And now it has become the venue for curling and wheelchair curling during the Beijing 2022 Games. Now it's called the Ice Cube, although it was formally know as the Water Cube. It was used to reduce the carbon emissions," Li continued.

"A total of six Beijing 2008 Games competition and non-competition venues are now serving the Beijing 2022 Games, setting an example of low carbon venues. The MMC we are in is also a low carbon facility. Like all other Beijing 2022 venues it is fully powered by electricity generated from renewable energy sources or green electricity from Zhangjiakou," Li explained.

"The second keyword is ecological conservation. It includes resource saving and environmental friendly and implement integrated plans for ecological conservation to protect the mountains and rivers," he added.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)