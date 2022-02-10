German lugers finish 1-2 in doubles at Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 08:43, February 10, 2022

Gold medalists Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt of Germany celebrate during the awarding ceremony of luge doubles run at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

YANQING, Beijing, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- German pairs made it a one-two finish in the luge doubles at the Beijing Winter Olympics here on Wednesday.

Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt clocked a winning combined time of one minute and 56.554 seconds from two runs.

They were followed by compatriots Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken with 0.099 seconds behind. The bronze medal went to Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller from Austria in 1:57.065.

Huang Yebo and Peng Junyue of China were placed 17th in the race.

Gold medalists Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt of Germany celebrate during the awarding ceremony of luge doubles run at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt and Toni Eggert/Sascha Benecken of Germany celebrate after luge doubles run at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt of Germany compete during luge doubles run at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Thomas Steu/Lorenz Koller of Austria react after luge doubles run at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Toni Eggert/Sascha Benecken of Germany celebrate after luge doubles run at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)