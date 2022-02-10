Curling Men's Round Robin Session 1：China vs. Sweden
China's Zou Qiang (front) and Wang Zhiyu compete during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 1 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
China's Xu Jingtao (L) and Zou Qiang compete during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 1 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Team China react before the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 1 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
China's Ma Xiuyue competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 1 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Wang Zhiyu (1st R) of China competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 1 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
China's Zou Qiang, Wang Zhiyu and Xu Jingtao (from L to R) competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 1 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
China's Xu Jingtao (front) and Zou Qiang compete during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 1 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022.
China's Wang Zhiyu competes during the Curling Men's Round Robin Session 1 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Sweden at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
