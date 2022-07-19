Highlights of women's marathon final at World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Xinhua) 09:32, July 19, 2022

Tsao Chun-Yu of Chinese Taipei competes during the women's marathon final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

China's Li Zhixuan competes during the women's marathon final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia celebrates after winning the women's marathon final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Gotytom Gebreslaseof Ethiopia celebrates as she crosses the finish line during the women's marathon final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia competes during the women's marathon final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Judith Jeptum Korir (R) of Kenya competes during the women's marathon final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

China's Zhang Deshun competes during the women's marathon final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (R) of Israel competes with Nazret Weldu of Eritrea during the women's marathon final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Gotytom Gebreslase (Front, R) of Ethiopia competes druing the women's marathon final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel jubilates during the women's marathon final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Gold medalist Gotytom Gebreslase (C) of Ethiopia celebrates with silver medalist Judith Jeptum Korir (L) of Kenya and bronze medalist Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel after the women's marathon final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Yiu Kit Ching of China's Hong Kong competes during the women's marathon final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Runners compete during the women's marathon final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Runners start during the women's marathon final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel competes during the women's marathon final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

