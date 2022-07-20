Highlights of long jump event of women's heptathlon at World Athletics Championships Oregon22
Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands competes during the long jump event of women's heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium competes during the long jump event of women's heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium competes during the long jump event of women's heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Anna Hall of the United States competes during the long jump event of women's heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands competes during the long jump event of women's heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Anna Hall of the United States competes during the long jump event of women's heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Photos
