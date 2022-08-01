Chinese athletes compete in UIPM 2022 Pentathlon World Championships

Xie Linzhi of China competes in the swimming of the team-relay mix at the UIPM 2022 Pentathlon World Championships in Alexandria, Egypt, July 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Xie Linzhi of China competes in the riding of the team-relay mix at the UIPM 2022 Pentathlon World Championships in Alexandria, Egypt, July 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Li Shuhuan of China competes in the riding of the team-relay mix at the UIPM 2022 Pentathlon World Championships in Alexandria, Egypt, July 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Li Shuhuan of China competes in the swimming of the team-relay mix at the UIPM 2022 Pentathlon World Championships in Alexandria, Egypt, July 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Li Shuhuan (L) of China competes in the laser run of the team-relay mix at the UIPM 2022 Pentathlon World Championships in Alexandria, Egypt, July 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Xie Linzhi (2nd R) and Li Shuhuan (1st R) of China compete in the laser run of the team-relay mix at the UIPM 2022 Pentathlon World Championships in Alexandria, Egypt, July 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

