Chinese athletes compete in UIPM 2022 Pentathlon World Championships
Xie Linzhi of China competes in the swimming of the team-relay mix at the UIPM 2022 Pentathlon World Championships in Alexandria, Egypt, July 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Xie Linzhi of China competes in the riding of the team-relay mix at the UIPM 2022 Pentathlon World Championships in Alexandria, Egypt, July 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Li Shuhuan of China competes in the riding of the team-relay mix at the UIPM 2022 Pentathlon World Championships in Alexandria, Egypt, July 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Li Shuhuan of China competes in the swimming of the team-relay mix at the UIPM 2022 Pentathlon World Championships in Alexandria, Egypt, July 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Li Shuhuan (L) of China competes in the laser run of the team-relay mix at the UIPM 2022 Pentathlon World Championships in Alexandria, Egypt, July 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Xie Linzhi (2nd R) and Li Shuhuan (1st R) of China compete in the laser run of the team-relay mix at the UIPM 2022 Pentathlon World Championships in Alexandria, Egypt, July 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Photos
Related Stories
- Eileen Gu wins Best Breakthrough Athlete Award at the 2022 ESPYs
- Highlights of men's 200m semifinal at World Athletics Championships Oregon22
- Highlights of long jump event of women's heptathlon at World Athletics Championships Oregon22
- Highlights of women's marathon final at World Athletics Championships Oregon22
- China's Wang Jianan wins gold medal in men's long jump at World Athletics Championships Oregon22
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.