Eileen Gu wins Best Breakthrough Athlete Award at the 2022 ESPYs
(People's Daily App) 13:34, July 22, 2022
Olympic freestyle skier champion Eileen Gu won Best Breakthrough Athlete Award at the 2022 ESPYs on Wednesday. She thanked her Mom and Grandma and lastly expressed her gratitude in Chinese.
