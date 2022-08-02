Chinese golf pro Feng Shanshan announces retirement

August 02, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese women's professional golfer Feng Shanshan announced her retirement through social media platform on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday's announcement, the 32-year-old golf pro has been appointed as the head coach of the Chinese women's national team.

"I will utilize my international experience, combined with the real situation in China, to find my coaching system that fits the Chinese golfers best," said the former world No.1.

"I will also devote myself to youth training and golf popularization in China," added Feng, who grabbed 22 titles in the international tournaments, including 10 on the LPGA.

In November of 2017, she became women's world No.1 and stayed atop for 23 weeks.

"I'm very proud of my career achievement, for those years as a golf pro, I would give myself full marks," said Feng.

