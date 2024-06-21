China's Xiamen implements multiple measures to promote MICE industry, raise its int'l reputation

The MICE (Meeting, Incentive, Convention and Exhibition) industry is an important part of the modern service industry and has a huge driving and brand marketing effect on the development of a city. It is one of the most essential indicators of a city's internationalization level and economic development level.

Xiamen, as a pioneer city of China's reform and opening up and one of the earliest cities that developed the MICE industry in the country, has formed many advantages, such as a superior exhibition environment, complete exhibition facilities, effective policy support, and comprehensive service system, etc. After more than 40 years of cultivation and development, it has established many internationally renowned exhibition brands.

Recently, Yu Hao, deputy director general of the Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Commerce and director of the Xiamen Conference and Exhibition Bureau, accepted an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online to share Xiamen's MICE industry's developing story, talking about how Xiamen implements multiple measures to promote the MICE industry in terms of quality and scale and further enhance its attractiveness and comprehensive competitiveness as an "international exhibition city".

