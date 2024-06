We Are China

In pics: wild animals in China's Xizang

Xinhua) 13:04, June 26, 2024

Peregrine falcons are pictured in Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 15, 2024 shows herds of wild yaks in Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 15, 2024 shows herds of wild yaks in Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Tibetan antelopes are pictured in Xainza County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on June 7, 2024 shows yaks in Xainza County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Black-necked cranes are pictured in Xainza County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Tibetan antelopes are pictured in Xainza County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Black-necked cranes are pictured in Xainza County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Black-necked cranes are pictured in Xainza County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Tibetan antelopes are pictured in Xainza County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

