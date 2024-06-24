We Are China

Scenery of Serling Tso Lake in SW China's Xizang

Xinhua) 09:20, June 24, 2024

Sheep graze near Serling Tso Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Located in the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve, Serling Tso Lake is the largest lake in Xizang Autonomous Region.

With the improvement of the traffic conditions around the lake in recent years, more tourists are visiting to enjoy the unique scenery.

Tourists enjoy the scenery of Serling Tso Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 22, 2024 shows the scenery of Serling Tso Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Tourists enjoy the scenery of Serling Tso Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 22, 2024 shows the scenery of Serling Tso Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 22, 2024 shows the scenery of Serling Tso Lake in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

