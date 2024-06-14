Black-necked crane baby learns foraging on its first day of life

Ecns.cn) 15:19, June 14, 2024

A black-necked crane babe follows its parents in roosting and foraging in wetlands on its first day of life in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on June 13. (Photo: China News Service/Gongga Laisong)

The black-necked crane is a first-level protected animal in China, and it is also the only crane species in the world that grows and breeds on plateaus.

A black-necked crane baby that has just broken out of its shell learns to search for food in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13. (Photo: China News Service/Gongga Laisong)

