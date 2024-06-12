Scientists obtain continuous tropospheric atmosphere over Qinghai-Xizang Plateau

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have recently obtained the continuous observation data of tropospheric atmosphere over the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau for the first time.

The study is carried out by a research team of the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research (ITP) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and has obtained observation data for three consecutive years over the plateau, according to the ITP.

In 2021, China established a ground-based microwave radiometers (MWRs) network for the tropospheric atmosphere over the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau to conduct real-time and continuous unattended observation under almost all weather conditions. Its observation data has been opened to the public.

The MWRs network can precisely measure the temperature and humidity of the plateau tropospheric atmosphere, and monitor changes of the hydrothermal structure of the plateau tropospheric atmosphere, according to ITP researcher Ma Yaoming.

In addition to supporting the study of weather processes on the plateau, the observation data will also provide support for the study of global climate change, Ma added.

The continuous temperature and moisture profiles derived from the MWR data provide a unique perspective on the evolution of the thermodynamic structure associated with the heating of the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, according to the study.

The results of the study have been published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

