5.9-magnitude quake hits Nagqu in Xizang
BEIJING/LHASA, June 1 (Xinhua) -- A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Nyima County, Nagqu City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, at 8:46 a.m. Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 34.14 degrees north latitude and 86.36 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 8 km, said a report issued by the CENC.
The epicenter is located 275 km away from the county seat of Nyima, and 672 km from the regional capital of Lhasa.
The epicenter was in a no-man's land and no noticeable jolt was felt in the county seat of Nyima. According to the county's emergency management department, relevant personnel have been dispatched to conduct field investigations in the quake zone. Currently, there are no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.
