Blooming flowers add colors to Potala Palace in summer
Colorful flowers bloom around Potala Palace, adding colors to the world heritage site in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Feibo)
Colorful flowers bloom around Potala Palace, adding colors to the world heritage site in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Feibo)
Colorful flowers bloom around Potala Palace, adding colors to the world heritage site in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Feibo)
Colorful flowers bloom around Potala Palace, adding colors to the world heritage site in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Feibo)
Photos
Related Stories
- 28 Tibetan Buddhists awarded special doctorates in Beijing
- Xizang Story: A postal driver's high-altitude odyssey for 26 years
- Xizang reaches trade milestone, showcasing progress in high-level opening up
- Xizang makes remarkable strides in green, high-quality development
- Mount Qomolangma scenic spot enters peak tourism season
- Tea leaves generate wealth for farmers in Metok, SW China's Xizang
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.